More than 3,000 East Texans without power as storms move through the area

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Heavy rain caused flash flooding and power outages throughout the East Texas region Wednesday morning, particularly in the Tyler and Chapel Hill areas.

Below is a list of power outages in each community and is separated by the electric company. Due to some areas being served by more than one provider, some towns may be listed twice.

Oncor

Athens: 27

Ben Wheeler: 28

Gun Barrel City: 85

Lindale: 266

Tyler: 2,560

Swepco

Gladewater: 144

Longview: 212

Marshall: 26

Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative