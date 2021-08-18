More than 3,000 East Texans without power as storms move through the area

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Heavy rain caused flash flooding and power outages throughout the East Texas region Wednesday morning, particularly in the Tyler and Chapel Hill areas.

Below is a list of power outages in each community and is separated by the electric company. Due to some areas being served by more than one provider, some towns may be listed twice.

Oncor

  • Athens: 27
  • Ben Wheeler: 28
  • Gun Barrel City: 85
  • Lindale: 266
  • Tyler: 2,560

Swepco

  • Gladewater: 144
  • Longview: 212
  • Marshall: 26

Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative

  • Gun Barrel City: 238

