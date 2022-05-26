UPDATE 5:11 p.m. — The Rusk County power outage was caused by an equipment failure, according to Rusk County OEM. There are now 2,855 customers without power. As of this writing, an estimated time of restoration has not been provided.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — 3,142 SWEPCO customers are without power in Rusk County.

The SWEPCO outage map shows that a large portion of the city of Henderson is without power. As of this writing, there is not an estimated restoration time.

According to Rusk County OEM, the cause is unknown at this time. To check SWEPCO outages in your area, click here.