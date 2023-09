TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After overnight rain and windfall swept through the area, about 30,230 customers are without power as of 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

Due to power outages, both Troup ISD and Lanesville ISD have canceled classes for Monday.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Anderson County – 2,090

Angelina County – 1,163

Cass County – 188

Cherokee County – 4,324

Gregg County – 247

Harrison County – 48

Henderson County – 3,592

Hopkins County – 133

Marion County – 36

Nacogdoches County – 1,726

Panola County – 25

Rusk County – 341

Smith – 12,175

Upshur County – 53

Van Zandt County – 346

Wood County – 139

Cherokee County Electric Co-Op – 2,399

Rusk County Electric Co-Op – 1,205