TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 3,400 East Texans are without power after some rain moved through the area on Tuesday.

Some counties with the most outages are Smith, Gregg and Nacogdoches.

To see a full list of power outages, click below:

This list was made using outage maps from SWEPCO and ONCOR.

Anderson County – 4

Angelina County – 1

Bowie County – 142

Cass County – 14

Cherokee County – 174

Gregg County – 455

Harrison County – 51

Henderson County – 1

Hopkins County – 18

Morris County – 1

Nacogdoches County – 796

Smith County – 1,625

Titus County – 1

Upshur County – 5

Van Zandt County – 82

Wood County – 13

Cherokee County Co-op- 115