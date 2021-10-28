More than 44,000 East Texans without power due to high winds

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tens of thousands of East Texans are currently in the dark while a cold front blows high-speed winds across the area.
Tree branches have fallen on power lines and knocked down utility poles.
Below is a breakdown of the number of homes in each county without power broken down by power company. In parenthesis is the estimated restoration time for each area, per Oncor. No such information was provided by any other company.
Due to some areas being serviced by more than one power company, some counties are listed more than once. As of this writing, KETK estimates that 44,746 homes are without electricity.
Oncor
- Anderson County: 688 (11:00 p.m.)
- Angelina County: 3,788 (1:30 a.m.)
- Cherokee County: 3,473 (12:30 a.m.)
- Henderson County: 731 (7:00 p.m.)
- Hopkins County: 383 (5:30 p.m.)
- Houston County: 453 (7:30 p.m.)
- Nacogdoches County: 3,252 (Unknown
- Rusk County: 498 (7:00 p.m.)
- Smith County: 13,392 (Unknown)
- Van Zandt County: 475 (12:30 a.m.)
Swepco
- Bowie County: 415
- Camp County: 12
- Cass County: 56
- Franklin County: 243
- Gregg County: 4,403
- Harrison County: 1,038
- Morris County: 8
- Panola County: 177
- Rusk County: 1,147
- Shelby County: 6
- Smith County: 53
- Titus County: 162
- Upshur County: 252
- Van Zandt: 109
- Wood: 727
Upshur County Rural Electric
- Cass County: 423
- Gregg County: 668
- Harrison County: 2,270
- Smith County: 201
- Titus County: 513
- Upshur County: 823
Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op
- Anderson County: 2,010
- Henderson County: 1,897