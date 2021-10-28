More than 44,000 East Texans without power due to high winds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
power outage_1445861283482.jpg

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tens of thousands of East Texans are currently in the dark while a cold front blows high-speed winds across the area.

  • Valid as of 2 p.m.
  • Valid as of 2 p.m.
  • Valid as of 2 p.m.

Tree branches have fallen on power lines and knocked down utility poles.

Below is a breakdown of the number of homes in each county without power broken down by power company. In parenthesis is the estimated restoration time for each area, per Oncor. No such information was provided by any other company.

Due to some areas being serviced by more than one power company, some counties are listed more than once. As of this writing, KETK estimates that 44,746 homes are without electricity.

Oncor

  • Anderson County: 688 (11:00 p.m.)
  • Angelina County: 3,788 (1:30 a.m.)
  • Cherokee County: 3,473 (12:30 a.m.)
  • Henderson County: 731 (7:00 p.m.)
  • Hopkins County: 383 (5:30 p.m.)
  • Houston County: 453 (7:30 p.m.)
  • Nacogdoches County: 3,252 (Unknown
  • Rusk County: 498 (7:00 p.m.)
  • Smith County: 13,392 (Unknown)
  • Van Zandt County: 475 (12:30 a.m.)

Swepco

  • Bowie County: 415
  • Camp County: 12
  • Cass County: 56
  • Franklin County: 243
  • Gregg County: 4,403
  • Harrison County: 1,038
  • Morris County: 8
  • Panola County: 177
  • Rusk County: 1,147
  • Shelby County: 6
  • Smith County: 53
  • Titus County: 162
  • Upshur County: 252
  • Van Zandt: 109
  • Wood: 727

Upshur County Rural Electric

  • Cass County: 423
  • Gregg County: 668
  • Harrison County: 2,270
  • Smith County: 201
  • Titus County: 513
  • Upshur County: 823

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op

  • Anderson County: 2,010
  • Henderson County: 1,897
INTERACTIVE RADAR

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51