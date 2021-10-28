More than 44,000 East Texans without power due to high winds

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tens of thousands of East Texans are currently in the dark while a cold front blows high-speed winds across the area.

Valid as of 2 p.m.

Tree branches have fallen on power lines and knocked down utility poles.

Below is a breakdown of the number of homes in each county without power broken down by power company. In parenthesis is the estimated restoration time for each area, per Oncor. No such information was provided by any other company.

Due to some areas being serviced by more than one power company, some counties are listed more than once. As of this writing, KETK estimates that 44,746 homes are without electricity.

Anderson County: 688 (11:00 p.m.)

Angelina County: 3,788 (1:30 a.m.)

Cherokee County: 3,473 (12:30 a.m.)

Henderson County: 731 (7:00 p.m.)

Hopkins County: 383 (5:30 p.m.)

Houston County: 453 (7:30 p.m.)

Nacogdoches County: 3,252 (Unknown

Rusk County: 498 (7:00 p.m.)

Smith County: 13,392 (Unknown)

Van Zandt County: 475 (12:30 a.m.)

Bowie County: 415

Camp County: 12

Cass County: 56

Franklin County: 243

Gregg County: 4,403

Harrison County: 1,038

Morris County: 8

Panola County: 177

Rusk County: 1,147

Shelby County: 6

Smith County: 53

Titus County: 162

Upshur County: 252

Van Zandt: 109

Wood: 727

Cass County: 423

Gregg County: 668

Harrison County: 2,270

Smith County: 201

Titus County: 513

Upshur County: 823