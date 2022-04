TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 39,486 East Texans have lost power Tuesday due to severe storms.

The following list was made using information from Oncor and SWEPCO outage maps.

Anderson County – 2,437

Angelina County – 40

Bowie County – 119

Cherokee County – 44

Gregg County – 6

Harrison County – 1

Henderson County – 2,122

Hopkins County – 86

Smith County – 11,679

Van Zandt County – 116

Trinity Valley Electric Co-op: 12,192

Wood County Electric Co-op: 143

Rusk County Electric Co-op: 472

Upshur County Electric Co-op: 7,856

Cherokee County Electric Co-op: 2,173