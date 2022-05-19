UPDATE – AEP/SWEPCO transmission dispatch relayed that they have found the issue and dispatched their transmission crew from Shreveport to fix the problem.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — 4,354 people are without power in Rusk County due to two of the Rusk County Electric Cooperative substations being without power.

The affected areas are south Henderson, Laneville, Mount Enterprise, Minden, Good Springs and New Salem.

RCEC will announce any updates received from AEP/SWEPCO on restoring service to the substations.