EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Three East Texas cities were awarded grants from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities.

The grants are given to government agencies on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis, and once funded, the sites must remain properly maintained and open to the public, according to a release. This will result in more nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 26 community parks statewide.

The grants were awarded based on community population and scope. The Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants fund park projects in municipalities under 500,000. The commission approved awards to projects in 11 communities. The Small Community Recreation Grants serve towns of less than 20,000 and were awarded to 12 communities.

In East Texas, grants were awarded to the following communities:

The city of Gilmer received a $150,000 small community grant for its Abney Street Park project. Proposed developments include a basketball court, pavilion, restrooms, a trail, a playground, native flower landscaping, horseshoe pits, a washer court and signage.

The city of Jacksonville received a $131,040 small community grant for its Buckner Park Improvements project. Proposed developments include sitework and demolition, playground equipment and sidewalks.

The city of Winnsboro received a $150,000 small community grant for its Lion’s Park project. Proposed developments include site preparation, multi-use sport court, pedestrian trail, site furnishings, native landscaping, signage, playground equipment and lighting.

$12.5 million was awarded overall across the state.

For more information about the local park grants program, visit the TPWD local park grants page.