TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 4,561 outages have been reported around East Texas while storms roll through the area.
Below is a list of outages as reported by Oncor and SWEPCO. Upshur County Rural Electric and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative customers are also experiencing outages, as listed below.
Cherokee County – 51
Gregg County – 48
Henderson County – 1,486
Nacogdoches County – 31
Smith County – 1,998
Van Zandt County – 94
Upshur County Rural Electric – 60
Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative – 793