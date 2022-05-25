TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 4,561 outages have been reported around East Texas while storms roll through the area.

Below is a list of outages as reported by Oncor and SWEPCO. Upshur County Rural Electric and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative customers are also experiencing outages, as listed below.

Cherokee County – 51

Gregg County – 48

Henderson County – 1,486

Nacogdoches County – 31

Smith County – 1,998

Van Zandt County – 94

Upshur County Rural Electric – 60

Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative – 793