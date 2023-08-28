TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After overnight rain swept through the area, about 4,769 customers are without power as of 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Angelina County – 290

Cherokee County – 378

Gregg County – 236

Harrison County – 25

Henderson County – 504

Nacogdoches County – 23

Panola County – 395

Rusk County – 70

Shelby County – 17

Smith County – 890

Upshur County – 5

Van Zandt County – 16

Houston County Electric Cooperative – 832

Rusk County Electric Cooperative – 254

Wood County Electric Cooperative – 580