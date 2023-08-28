TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After overnight rain swept through the area, about 4,769 customers are without power as of 6:45 a.m. on Monday.
KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.
The following is a list of current outages:
Angelina County – 290
Cherokee County – 378
Gregg County – 236
Harrison County – 25
Henderson County – 504
Nacogdoches County – 23
Panola County – 395
Rusk County – 70
Shelby County – 17
Smith County – 890
Upshur County – 5
Van Zandt County – 16
Houston County Electric Cooperative – 832
Rusk County Electric Cooperative – 254
Wood County Electric Cooperative – 580