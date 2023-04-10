MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Friday in Harrison County after more than 50 grams of suspected meth and a gun were seized during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car for expired registration on Cox Road in Marshall.

“During a pat down of one of the individuals, 49 grams of methamphetamines was located in his hood along with a firearm in the vehicle,” officials said. “The other individual had 3 grams of methamphetamines and marijuana in his possession as well.”

Trent Taylor, 57 of Marshall, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams and possession of marijuana under two ounces. Dustin Martin, 31 of Waskom, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams.