TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe weather moves through East Texas, about 662 customers are reportedly without power as of 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Cass County -17

Harrison County – 5

Hopkins County – 52

Marion County – 6

Rusk County Electric Cooperative – 1

Smith County – 47

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 116

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative – 418