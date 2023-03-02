TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe weather moves through East Texas, about 662 customers are reportedly without power as of 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.
KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.
The following is a list of current outages:
Cass County -17
Harrison County – 5
Hopkins County – 52
Marion County – 6
Rusk County Electric Cooperative – 1
Smith County – 47
Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 116
Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative – 418
Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.