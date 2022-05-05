TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Approximately 4,889 East Texas homes are without power as severe storms are impacting the area Thursday afternoon.
See below for a list of power outages in East Texas:
The following list was made using information from SWEPCO and Oncor outage maps.
Anderson County – 2
Bowie County – 5
Camp County – 18
Cherokee County – 11
Gregg County – 327
Henderson County – 511
Hopkins County – 7
Morris County – 22
Rusk County – 729
Smith County – 1,574
Titus County – 529
Upshur County – 291
Van Zandt County – 59
Wood County – 15