TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Approximately 4,889 East Texas homes are without power as severe storms are impacting the area Thursday afternoon.

See below for a list of power outages in East Texas:

The following list was made using information from SWEPCO and Oncor outage maps.

Anderson County – 2

Bowie County – 5

Camp County – 18

Cherokee County – 11

Gregg County – 327

Henderson County – 511

Hopkins County – 7

Morris County – 22

Rusk County – 729

Smith County – 1,574

Titus County – 529

Upshur County – 291

Van Zandt County – 59

Wood County – 15

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 635

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 154