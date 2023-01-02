TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe weather moves through the area 6,020 East Texans are without power.
KETK has compiled the following list of outages from SWEPCO, Oncor and several local electricity cooperatives.
This is a list of power outages by area:
Angelina County – 7
Cherokee County – 29
Gregg County – 1,049
Harrison County – 59
Morris County – Fewer than 5
Nacogdoches County – 94
Rusk County – 59
Smith County – 2,171
Van Zandt County – 48
Rusk County Electric Co-Op – 1,263
Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 1,210
Wood County Electric Co-Op – 27