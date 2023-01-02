TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe weather moves through the area 6,020 East Texans are without power.

KETK has compiled the following list of outages from SWEPCO, Oncor and several local electricity cooperatives.

This is a list of power outages by area:

Angelina County – 7

Cherokee County – 29

Gregg County – 1,049

Harrison County – 59

Morris County – Fewer than 5

Nacogdoches County – 94

Rusk County – 59

Smith County – 2,171

Van Zandt County – 48

Rusk County Electric Co-Op – 1,263

Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 1,210

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 27