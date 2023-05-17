BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Education Foundation awarded more than $58,000 to fund innovative teaching grants across the district.

According to a press release, teachers across the district apply for grants every year to help them create fun and innovative programs for their students that aren’t covered in the regular operation budget.

This year’s grants include classroom learning materials, STEM materials, virtual reality projects, floral design programs and more.

Photo Courtesy of Bullard ISD.

Photo Courtesy of Bullard ISD.

Photo Courtesy of Bullard ISD.

Photo Courtesy of Bullard ISD.

Photo Courtesy of Bullard ISD.

Photo Courtesy of Bullard ISD.

Photo Courtesy of Bullard ISD.

Attached below is the full list of the winning grants and their descriptions: