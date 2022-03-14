TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 622 East Texans are experiencing power outages on Monday due to severe weather in the area.

Several East Texas counties are under severe thunderstorm watches, and there is a chance for hail and tornadoes as well.

To see how many power outages there are in East Texas see below:

The following list was made using information from Oncor, SWEPCO and the Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative outage maps. Some counties are not included because they were not reporting any power outages at the moment.

Anderson County – 227

Angelina County – 4

Bowie County – 18

Cherokee County – 87

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 201

Rains County – 7

Sabine County – 18

Wood County – 59