EAST TEXAS (KETK) – More than 3,174 customers are without power as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday in East Texas as high winds and storms move through the area.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Gregg County – 9

Henderson County – 77

Rusk County – 10

Smith County – 517

Upshur County – 592

Wood County – 14

Van Zandt County – 68

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 44

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 1,843