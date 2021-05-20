More than $7,000 raised by Tyler school for 11-year-old student with cancer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas community came together to help an East Texas fifth grader with his medical bills after he was diagnosed with cancer.

KETK first brought you the story in April, as his classmates, teachers and parents started a fundraiser for 11-year-old Fabian Barroso. The fundraiser was full of games and soccer-based activities, themed around Fabian’s favorite sport.

At Thursday’s Mass, Coach G and Coach Key gave more than $7,000 to Fabian and his mother.

“We are so grateful to God for the fruits that came from this fundraiser, but natural and supernatural,” St. Gregory Cathedral School said in a Facebook post. “It was a great opportunity to gather in a meaningful way, and join together to show love and support to one of our own families.”

The community around Fabian has been trying to support in more ways than one. One classmate shaved his head for his friend.

“I thought that it’s just not fair for him to have cancer and not anybody else, because cancer is a bad thing,” Tyler Clore said.

In addition to the soccer activities fundraiser, they also made shirts that say Team Fabian.

In their Facebook post, St. Gregory’s Cathedral School said that this truly shows the #SaintGregoryGoldStandard.