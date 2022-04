TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 77,449 East Texans have lost power Tuesday due to severe storms.

The following list was made using information from Oncor and SWEPCO outage maps.

Anderson County – 5,873

Angelina County – 76

Bowie County – 22

Camp County – 6

Cass County – 1,005

Cherokee County – 2,710

Gregg County – 12,566

Harrison County – 1,376

Henderson County – 2,370

Hopkins County – 43

Houston County – 35

Morris County – 75

Nacogdoches County – 564

Panola County – 302

Rusk County – 1,303

Smith County – 25,693

Upshur County – 912

Van Zandt County – 112

Wood County – 111

Trinity Valley Electric Co-op: 8,745

Wood County Electric Co-op: 54

Rusk County Electric Co-op: 2,913

Upshur County Electric Co-op: 7,013

Cherokee County Electric Co-op: 3,570