More than 800 homes, businesses without power on South Broadway in south Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Power went out around the 8600 block of S. Broadway Avenue from Loop 49 to Cumberland as well as Centennial Pkwy and Market Square Blvd on Saturday morning.

Around 865 homes and businesses are without power as of this writing.

According to public information officer Andy Erbaugh, Oncor has indicated power will return at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday.

As of this writing, stop signs have been placed at some intersections and officers may be in the roadway directing traffic.