More than 8,000 power outages across East Texas as storms roll through

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are 8,749 outages in the KETK viewing area as storms roll across East Texas.

The below list was compiled using data from SWEPCO, Oncor and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

ANDERSON COUNTY – 103 outages

ANGELINA COUNTY – 177 outages

CAMP COUNTY – 133 outages

CASS COUNTY – 7 outages

CHEROKEE COUNTY – 261 outages

GREGG COUNTY – 270 outages

HARRISON COUNTY – 2,115 outages

HENDERSON COUNTY – 491 outages

HOPKINS COUNTY – 79 outages

HOUSTON COUNTY – 127 outages

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – 569 outages

RUSK COUNTY – 715 outages

SMITH COUNTY – 349 outages

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – 3,353 outages

