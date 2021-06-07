More than 8,000 power outages across East Texas as storms roll through

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are 8,749 outages in the KETK viewing area as storms roll across East Texas.
The below list was compiled using data from SWEPCO, Oncor and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
ANDERSON COUNTY – 103 outages
ANGELINA COUNTY – 177 outages
CAMP COUNTY – 133 outages
CASS COUNTY – 7 outages
CHEROKEE COUNTY – 261 outages
GREGG COUNTY – 270 outages
HARRISON COUNTY – 2,115 outages
HENDERSON COUNTY – 491 outages
HOPKINS COUNTY – 79 outages
HOUSTON COUNTY – 127 outages
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – 569 outages
RUSK COUNTY – 715 outages
SMITH COUNTY – 349 outages
VAN ZANDT COUNTY – 3,353 outages
Outage numbers are constantly changing. To view outage maps or report an outage, click the links below:
