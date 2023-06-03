TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas electricity companies and cooperatives have reported that 12,670 power outages are active as storms move through the area on Saturday.
Tyler Police Department confirmed that officers are conducting traffic at multiple intersections that are down because of power outages. Officials said the intersections are being worked while crews try to restore power.
KETK has compiled the following list of customers without power from ONCOR, SWEPCO and various electric cooperatives.
Here’s your list of East Texas power outages: