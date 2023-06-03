TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas electricity companies and cooperatives have reported that 12,670 power outages are active as storms move through the area on Saturday.

Tyler Police Department confirmed that officers are conducting traffic at multiple intersections that are down because of power outages. Officials said the intersections are being worked while crews try to restore power.

KETK has compiled the following list of customers without power from ONCOR, SWEPCO and various electric cooperatives.

Here’s your list of East Texas power outages:

Angelina County – 5

Bowie County – 380

Camp County – 13

Cass County – Fewer than 5

Franklin County – Fewer than 5

Gregg County – 3,904

Harrison County – Fewer than 5

Hopkins County – 217

Morris County – 263

Nacogdoches County – 1

Panola County – 139

Rusk County – 385

Smith County – 1378

Titus County – 787

Upshur County – 31

Van Zandt County – 19

Cherokee County Electric Co-op – 284

Rusk County Electric Co-op – 4293

Trinity Valley Electric Co-op – 102

Upshur Rural Electric Co-op – 454