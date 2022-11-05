MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Morris County Judge Doug Reeder announced on Saturday that a tornado which left several houses destroyed on Friday has also left one person dead.

The tornado was one of three which hit Morris county. It downed many trees, power lines and destroyed or damaged several homes before killing one one person north of State Highway 49, according to Judge Reeder.

The tornado eventually passed into Cass county after starting in Cason. Judge Reeder added that crews are continuing to work to clear roads.

“We do not yet know the full extent of the damage. We have emergency management personnel, county commissioners, road and bridge employees, law enforcement officers, volunteer fire departments, and medical first responders from all over the county working diligently to respond to calls, clear roads, and check on our citizens. I am grateful to all of them. Please pray for these people as well as those who suffered losses last night. We covet your prayers.” Judge Doug Reeder