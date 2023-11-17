LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin has announced that Morris Frank Park will be closed until further notice while the park is being remodeled.

“Due to heavier construction phases, it is no longer advisable for citizens to access any part of the park, including the disc golf and walking trail areas.” City of Lufkin

The city said that the closure includes all the parks fields, batting cages, the disc golf course, playground and parking lots/sidewalks.

“In the coming days, you may notice the installation of gates and temporary fencing,” City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “We ask that you respect these barriers, as they are intended to keep you safe. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this closure.”

Lufkin also has Kiwanis Park for any disc golfing needs and the Azalea Trail and Jones Lake Park Walking Trail for any walkers who need somewhere else to walk while the park is closed.

Officials said they will notify the public when the park starts to reopen.