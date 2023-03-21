LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Morris Frank Park renovation design concept was approved by city council on Tuesday.

The Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong consulting firm was selected to work on the project, and they created the master plan or design concept.

The plan listed the expected costs, current park features, and comments from the park advisory committee.

Phase I recommendations are listed below:

• Improvements to the current baseball and softball fields

• Renovations to existing offices and restrooms

• Football and soccer fields

• A disc golf course

• Basketball courts

Phase II recommendations are listed below

• Additional fields, buildings, parking spaces and lighting to support increased park use

Lufkin City Manager Kevin Gee said the recent decision shows city council wants to make positive changes.

“Parks provide space for recreational activities that are a benefit to the public,” Gee said. “This

can have an impact on the local community and the region. It can also be a factor in businesses

considering moving to Lufkin.”