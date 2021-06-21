Mosquitoes getting worse in East Texas as summer begins

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mosquitoes are everywhere this summer, and the East Texas climate is becoming a perfect place for them.

In East Texas, intense summer heat attracts all kinds of pests because of the moisture in the air. Because of all the rain we’ve seen in recent weeks, experts say this year’s mosquitoes season will be even worse.

Mosquitoes can carry all kinds of diseases. Every year, they kill more than 700,000 people and are responsible for 17% of the world’s infectious disease cases.

According to the CDC, diseases that are spread to people by mosquitos include the Zika virus, West Nile virus, Chikungunya virus, dengue and malaria.

One exterminator explains what to do if someone thinks they have a infectious bite.

“Not all bites are the same,” said Don Quil Gardner of Mosquito Joe of East Texas. “Because a regular mosquito bite is just going to be a little bump on your skin, but if you notice it getting more and more red, then you might want to get it treated, and have it looked at.”

Mosquitoes are drawn to heat and this summer, temperatures in East Texas are expected to surpass the 100 degree mark. The showers in recent weeks may cool us down but will bring moisture which mosquitoes are attracted to.

To combat this, the city of Palestine is spraying for mosquitoes Monday, while the city of Tyler has been spraying since March.

Before going outdoors, be sure to apply bug spray every two-to-four hours to avoid getting bit.