AUSTIN (KXAN) — An East Texas road made an appearance on the list of the most congested roadways in Texas.

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute released its latest Texas’ 100 Most Congested Road Sections report Monday and found drivers were delayed nearly 185,000 hours on S. Broadway Avenue/US 69.

Overall, Loop 610 between Interstate 10 and US Highway 59 in Houston ranked first for the most congested roadway in Texas. A stretch of road in Dallas — Woodall Rogers Freeway, from US Highway 75 to Beckley Avenue in Dallas — came in second. IH 35 in Austin came in third, though it was ranked at number one for truck traffic.

South Broadway/US 69 from Loop 323 to Toll 49 ranked at number 47 on the list. The annual congestion cost for that stretch of road was found to be over $18 million. The institute calculated the total cost based on the cost of fuel and delays.

This annual report helps planners with the Texas Department of Transportation focus on where to prioritize road projects.

See a complete list of the 100 most congested roadways in Texas on the Texas A&M Transportation Institute website.