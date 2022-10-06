TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.”

Wallace said EMS spoke with a 14-year-old boy who escaped the fire through a window who told them he attempted to get his mother and two sisters out of the house but was unsuccessful.

When the boy was unable to bust a window to get into the house, Wallace said he ran to the neighbors who called 911.

Wallace said Emily Gideon, 36 of Carlisle, and her 7-year-old and 10-year-old daughters were trapped in the fire and were killed.

It is unknown how the fire started, and Wallace said it is under a full investigation.

“We are asking right now for prayers for this family,” Wallace said. “Out of respect for the victims family please limit your comments to only support.”