TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A mother accused of providing meth to her daughter was sentenced to 10 months in county jail on Monday.

35-year-old Lajuana Glass was accused alongside Johnny Michael Moore in May 2022 after a girl informed police she had run away and that she was scared of her mother and stepdad. The girl allegedly told police they live inside of a mechanic shop and Glass and Moore allegedly “provided meth to [the victim] before.”

Court documents state that the victim tested positive for meth at the hospital and accused Glass and Moore of physically abusing her.

Glass will serve 10 months in the Smith County Jail for the charge of abandoning/endangering a child criminal negligence. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday. Moore has a status hearing for the same charge on Oct. 6.