Mother-daughter monkey duo rescued from lab now living peacefully at East Texas sanctuary

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – The Humane Society of the United States released a video of mother-daughter monkey duo, Nanette and Gabby, residents at the Black Beauty Ranch.

Nanette, a rhesus macaques, gave birth to Gabby when they lived in a biomedical research laboratory. In 1997, they were retired from the research facility, they were given a second chance when they arrived at the 1,400-acre sanctuary Black Beauty Ranch where they have spent their lives recovering from trauma.

In the video, the Humane Society of the United States gave an inside look at their bond from the perspective of their caregiver, Rebecca Woodward, senior animal caregiver at Black Beauty.

Caption Nanette and Gabby together Credit Randi Salisbury/The HSUS

Caption Nanette and Gabby together Credit Randi Salisbury/The HSUS

Caption Nanette, a rhesus macaque, was retired from biomedical research in 1997. While at the research facility, she gave birth and reared her daughter Gabby. Luckily for both of them, they were able to retire together to sanctuary, which at that time, was very uncommon for rhesus macaques. Credit The HSUS

Gabby keeping an eye on things. Credit: Randi Salisbry/The HSUS

Woodward has been just one of the many people who has watched over Nannette, now 34, and Gabby, 29, who have spent two decades at the sanctuary.

“Gabby and Nanette are now safe at our sanctuary where we can provide a happily-ever-after for them in a natural environment with grass and trees, and fill their days with treats, enrichment activities, and lounging in the sun. We have seen them flourish here and be able to be the monkeys they deserve to be,” Woodward said.

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States focused on Nanette and Gabby in her blog.

“As many families across the U.S. prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, I’ve been reflecting on what a beautiful story Nanette and Gabby have,” Block said in her blog. “I am so deeply thankful that for the services our Black Beauty Ranch provides, creating homes for more than 800 animals, who would otherwise have nowhere to go.”