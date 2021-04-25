Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Elkhart

ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Anderson County.

On Saturday afternoon, DPS troopers were called to a one-vehicle fatal crash on SH 294 roughly 150 feet west of Hemby Road in Anderson County.

According to DPS, a black 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle was traveling west on SH 294 towards a right curve. DPS said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve and drove off the roadway into the south ditch where it struck a tree.

The driver of the motorcycle, 32 year-old Michael Dorsey of Neches, was transported by ambulance to Palestine Regional Medical Center where he died. He was taken to the Bailey and Foster Funeral Home in Palestine.

