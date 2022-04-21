JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Jacksonville.

On Thursday, around 1:27 p.m., the Jacksonville Police Department and surrounding fire departments were called to a wreck in the 1500 block of South Jackson Street.

A Jeep Liberty, driven by Frances Darlene Pickett, 63, of Riesel, was driving north and was turning into a private parking lot, according to officials. The driver of the motorcycle, Nathaniel Taylor McGowan, 25, of Rusk, was driving south on Jackson Street and hit the right rear of the Jeep, Jacksonville PD said.

McGowan sustained critical injuries and received lifesaving care from a good samaritan, according to Jacksonville PD. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and was then later flown to the UT Tyler trauma center.

The crash remains under investigation.