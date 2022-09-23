SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Tyler man is dead, and a woman taken to the hospital following a Wednesday evening wreck on State Highway 64, just outside of Tyler.

According to a DPS preliminary investigation, Phyllis Purvis, 59, of Tyler, was traveling north on County Road 210 and stopped at the intersection of HWY 64. Lance Miller, 31, of Tyler, was riding east on HWY 64 on a motorcycle when Purvis failed to yield the right of way and hit him, said the DPS report.

Officials said Miller was found to not have been wearing a helmet.

Miller was pronounced dead at a Tyler hospital. Purvis was taken to the hospital as well, but is expected to survive, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.