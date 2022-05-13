WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Alba on Friday around 1:30 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Danny V. Bohannan, 51, of Alba was driving south on FM 17 past mile marker 266 on a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle. Bohannan was attempting to “curve” right, according to DPS.

Tony R. Curtiss, 44, of Sulpher Springs, was driving north in a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 on the same curve, but Bohannan failed to stay in a single lane and drove into the northbound lane, DPS said.

Bohannan was pronounced dead at the scene.