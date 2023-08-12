JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash happened at the intersection of Jowell Street and Highway 69 in Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Cherokee County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Rodney Wallace said the crash happened after a pickup truck allegedly attempted to go across Highway 69 at Jowell Street when the truck and motorcycle hit each other.

After the two vehicles collided, Wallace said he responded to the scene and declared the driver of the motorcycle dead at 5:20 p.m.