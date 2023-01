HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after a motorcycle wreck in Hopkins County on Wednesday.

73-year-old Bobby Wilson of Lone Oak was driving a 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle eastbound on FM 71, just east of the Sulphur Bluff Community around 1:57 p.m., authorities said.

According to DPS, a preliminary report states that the motorcycle “ran off the road” going around a corner and hit a concrete culvert. Wilson was taken to a Sulphur Springs hospital where he later died.