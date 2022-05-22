LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A motorcyclist died in Lufkin late Saturday night after he reportedly ran off the road and into a gas pump.

According to Lufkin police, at around 10:50 p.m., Daniel Lee Jensen, 56, of Huntington, was traveling northbound on North Raguet Street on his 2009 Harley Davidson when he apparently left the road, hit a guy-wire and struck a curb before hitting a gas pump at a Valero Bigs.

Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene due to a severe head injury. Police said that he was not wearing a helmet.

Police said that the accident remains under investigation.