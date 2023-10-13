TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after a wreck between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Texarkana earlier this week.

At around 6:30 Tuesday morning, 31-year-old Rueben Larry of Texarkana was riding his 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Buchanan Road when a northbound 2013 GMC pickup reportedly tried to turn left in front of him onto W. Wallace Drive, police said.

Larry was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died Thursday afternoon. Two passengers in the truck were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Texarkana police said the crash is still under investigation.