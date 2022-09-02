LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a Thursday evening crash involving a Longview fire engine.

Officials said an initial investigation showed a fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road and “failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann Drive in front of the motorcycle which was traveling East on Alpine Road.”

The motorcyclist laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid colliding with the fire engine, and officials said Longview Fire personnel on the scene immediately began providing first-aid to him.

The motorcyclist, who officials identified as James Ray Neuville of Hallsville, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life,” Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said. “On behalf of the men and women of the Longview Fire Department, I want to offer our sincere condolences. The motorcyclist’s family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Longview Police Department Traffic Division at 903-237-1188.