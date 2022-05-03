LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Eastman Road and East Hawkins Parkway on Saturday around 7 p.m.

The motorcyclist, identified as Tony Long, of Ore City, was driving northbound on North Eastman Road when a Lexus Sports Utility vehicle made a left turn on a flashing yellow light in front of the motorcycle causing a collision, according to Longview PD.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was another deadly motorcycle crash earlier that day in the 1300 block of West Loop 281.