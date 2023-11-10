LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck Wednesday on W. Loop 281 in Longview.

Longview Police Department crash investigators said that a GMC SUV “didn’t give the right of way while turning left into a private drive” off the loop. A Kawasaki motorcycle headed east collided with the SUV, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital and later died from injuries.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the motorcyclist or further details on the wreck. KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.