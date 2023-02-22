VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A motorcyclist died after a crash in Van Zandt County on Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

DPS troopers were called to FM 17 about two miles south of Grand Saline around 10:30 p.m.

Erick W. Baker, 37, of Alba, was traveling west on FM 17 and arrived at a curve. DPS said the driver was moving at an “unsafe speed” at the curve and crashed into a mailbox on the north side of the road. The posted speed limit was 70 mph.

Authorities said Baker was driving a 2013 Yamaha motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.