Motorcyclist dies after wreck with trailer in Cherokee County

September 19 2021 12:00 am

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man is dead after a crash with a vehicle towing a gooseneck trailer in Cherokee County.

The crash happened seven miles south of Jacksonville in Cherokee County on FM 1910 on Saturday around 1:58 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet towing a gooseneck trailer, driven by 71-year-old Rickie Sorrell of Jacksonville, failed to yield the right of way from a private drive, turning west onto FM 1910 blocking both lanes of traffic. 

The driver of a 2003 Harley-Davidson Sportster was traveling east and was unable to stop in time to avoid colliding with the towed trailer, DPS said.

50-year-old David May of Jacksonville was driving the Harley-Davidson. He was taken to UT Health East Texas Tyler where he died Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation.

