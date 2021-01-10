Motorists urged to avoid some slippery Tyler streets

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Snow was accumulating throughout East Texas Sunday evening causing problems throughout the region.

The Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to use caution. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed on all road especially when crossing bridges or in outlying roadways due to the snow accumulations.

The city is asking motorists to avoid these areas:

West Martin Luther King Boulevard from Gentry Parkway to Glenwood Boulevard

The 1200 Block of S. Glenwood Boulevard

The North Beckham Avenue overpass

The City Streets team is applying aggregate and de-icer material to the roadways.

There were also reports of limbs falling across power lines but no large power outages as of 5 p.m. There also were reports of motorists sliding off roads and into ditches.

According to the city of Lufkin, TxDOT crews on Sunday were retreating elevated sections of US 59 and US 259 as needed to keep the highways open.

City officials in Nacogdoches were asking people Sunday to stay off streets if possible. “Our Public Works crews are monitoring road conditions and have sand ready to spread if needed,” the statement said.