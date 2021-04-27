Mount Enterprise High School Theater Department to participate in competitions despite tornado setbacks

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – As they recover from devastating tornadoes in March that heavily damaged the area, one Mount Enterprise group is managing to succeed even in the face of obstacles.

The local high school theater department is representing this small East Texas community in the University Interscholastic League State Academic Meet in Filmmaking, Theatrical Design and One Act Play.

They will compete this Thursday where they will perform their One Act Play “The Old Man and the Old Moon.”

All of that as the community continues to recover from tornadoes in March. Drama teacher Kimberly Fryman still remembers when the tornado struck.

“It took 20 seconds for people’s roofs to be gone, for massive pine trees to fall and roads to be impassable and people’s lives to be changed,” she said.

Fryman said she worried for the kids the most.

“Are students OK? Are these kids OK? Because it was significant,” Fryman said.

One student shared a photo that shows a tree that crashed into the kitchen. No one was hurt in that incident.

Still, Hannah Everett felt a sense of loss. According to her mom, Hannah stayed strong throughout the experience.

“She was ready to go to school that Monday. You know, just to help her focus on that and in theater, she loves theater,” Rose Everett said of her daughter.

“We’ve had students without electricity or Hannah without a kitchen,” Fryman said. “But when you come to school, we all have a job to do.”

That job was competing in a statewide theater tournament, one of the school’s first performances since COVID-19 hit.

For students like Hannah, it was an escape from a brutal few months.

“Is this even reality or is this just one long, super horrible dream?” she asked. “And then you realize it’s not a dream and it sucks. But then I get to come to school and I get to hang out with my friends. I did feel, I guess, like nothing ever happened.”

On a stage untouched by the storm, Hannah and her classmates enter a new reality. For this community, the show must go on.