Mount Enterprise ISD to remain closed for rest of the week due to COVID-19

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – Mount Enterprise ISD announced that they will remain closed for the remainder of the week and resume classes on Monday Sept. 13.

“This decision was not made lightly but only with the safety and best interest of our students and staff,” the school district said in a Facebook post.

All extracurricular activities, practices, events and games will be canceled for the week.

There will be no remote learning for the week. The district said that they have several days built into the calendar and that the days will not have to be made up.