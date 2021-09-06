Mount Enterprise ISD to remain closed for rest of the week due to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
September 19 2021 12:00 am

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – Mount Enterprise ISD announced that they will remain closed for the remainder of the week and resume classes on Monday Sept. 13.

“This decision was not made lightly but only with the safety and best interest of our students and staff,” the school district said in a Facebook post.

All extracurricular activities, practices, events and games will be canceled for the week.

There will be no remote learning for the week. The district said that they have several days built into the calendar and that the days will not have to be made up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51