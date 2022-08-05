TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant teen was arrested for being in possession of over five pounds of marijuana, an illegal controlled substance and guns after receiving a tip.

Officials with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office said after looking into the information, deputies determined there was probable cause to seek a search warrant. A search warrant was approved and carried out that same day at a Mount Pleasant residence.

“While searching, deputies discovered a significant amount of marijuana and an illegal controlled substance,” officials said. “Deputies also found firearms that had been illegally tampered with or altered.”

Police said Isaiah Matthew Cassio, 17, was arrested for third degree felony possession of marijuana greater than five pounds and possession of a controlled substance of at least 28 grams.

Cassio was booked into Titus County Jail, and is awaiting arraignment according to officials.