MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Fire Department said that they rescued a dog from a house fire on Pecan Street, Friday morning.

Mount Pleasant shared several photos on Facebook of firefighters entering the smoking house and saving their new furry friend.

Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant Fire Department

Mount Pleasant Police Department and Animal Control also responded to the scene, according to authorities.