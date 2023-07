COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department said that four of their firefighters recently spent two weeks training at a summer fire school in College Station.

Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

Firefighters Bradley Stockinger, Riley Russell, Conner Sessums and Jacob Brown all received two weeks of training at the Industrial and Municipal Summer Fire School.

Over the course of two weeks they got advanced training in vehicle extraction and high angle rescues, all in service of East Texas.