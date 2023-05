MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant firefighters saved a lost puppy on Wednesday morning.

Crews from Station 1 answered the call and, as they said, “put their trench rescue skills to work.”

Photos from the scene show a firefighter wedged under a porch in efforts to save the 1-week-old victim. The puppy, which looks to be no bigger than the fireman’s palm that rescued her, was successfully reunited with its mother.

Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant Fire Department

Mount Pleasant Fire thanked Station 1’s A-Shift crew for their efforts.